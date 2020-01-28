Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2020 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WAL. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $56.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.60. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,378,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,650 over the last three months. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

