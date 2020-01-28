Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Trading Down 0.9%

Westbury Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:WBBW)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $29.05, approximately 310 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Westbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.23.

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

Westbury Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts.

