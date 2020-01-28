WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

WesBanco stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.15. 7,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.13. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $43.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68.

Get WesBanco alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSBC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,343.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $375,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $61,891.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.