Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

