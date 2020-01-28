Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 907,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 66.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 133,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 53,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.52. 3,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,584. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 60.55%. The firm had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRI. Compass Point lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

