Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 907,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 66.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 133,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 53,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.
Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.52. 3,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,584. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.62.
Several research firms have issued reports on WRI. Compass Point lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
About Weingarten Realty Investors
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.
