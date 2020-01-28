Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IPG Photonics (IPGP)

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/25/2020 – IPG Photonics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/23/2020 – IPG Photonics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/10/2020 – IPG Photonics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/7/2020 – IPG Photonics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 12/21/2019 – IPG Photonics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/20/2019 – IPG Photonics is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/20/2019 – IPG Photonics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $9.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.67. 420,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,201. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.19. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.67 and a fifty-two week high of $182.17.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $329.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 584.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
