Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IPG Photonics (IPGP)

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/25/2020 – IPG Photonics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/23/2020 – IPG Photonics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2020 – IPG Photonics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/7/2020 – IPG Photonics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

12/21/2019 – IPG Photonics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2019 – IPG Photonics is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – IPG Photonics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $9.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.67. 420,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,201. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.19. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.67 and a fifty-two week high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $329.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,420,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,545,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,564,714.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 584.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

