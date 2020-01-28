Weebit Nano (ASX:WBT) Shares Down 1.2%

Weebit Nano Ltd (ASX:WBT) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.40 ($0.28) and last traded at A$0.40 ($0.28), approximately 71,754 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.41 ($0.29).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 million and a P/E ratio of -3.70.

About Weebit Nano (ASX:WBT)

Weebit Nano Limited focuses on developing a non-volatile memory based on silicon oxide. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Weebit Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weebit Nano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.