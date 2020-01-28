Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,081,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,103,000 after purchasing an additional 240,367 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,454 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,890,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,271,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,622,000 after purchasing an additional 72,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.39. 2,858,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,067,685. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $150.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

