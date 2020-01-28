WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,760 shares of company stock worth $127,627,499 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Facebook to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.30.

Shares of FB traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,068,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,330,204. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.40 and its 200 day moving average is $195.20. The firm has a market cap of $620.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.43 and a 1 year high of $222.75.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

