WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,241,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 192,874 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,847,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.46. 25,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,831. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

