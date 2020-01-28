WBH Advisory Inc. Invests $232,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 112,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 154,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,129. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.54. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $156.38 and a 1 year high of $203.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

