WBH Advisory Inc. Has $589,000 Holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.16 per share, with a total value of $123,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded up $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $145.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,899. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $145.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.89.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.27 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.581 per share. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

