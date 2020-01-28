WBH Advisory Inc. Has $525,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 232.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,763,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,153 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 277.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,505,000 after purchasing an additional 808,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 60.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,920,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,750,000 after purchasing an additional 723,701 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.82. 1,779,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,651. The firm has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average of $81.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

