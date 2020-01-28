WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 907 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in PPL by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PPL by 35.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PPL. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.66. 121,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,246. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.48. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $36.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

In related news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,423.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $13,025,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 790,664 shares of company stock valued at $26,840,754. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.