Wavesbet (WBET) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. Wavesbet has a total market cap of $84,315.00 and approximately $25,528.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wavesbet has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00022643 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00052727 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000653 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

WBET is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io . The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

