Washington Prime Group Inc Preferred Shares Series H (NYSE:WPG.PH) Trading Up 1.4%

Washington Prime Group Inc Preferred Shares Series H (NYSE:WPG.PH)’s share price were up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.33 and last traded at $20.81, approximately 24,799 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44.

About Washington Prime Group Inc Preferred Shares Series H (NYSE:WPG.PH)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

