Walter Coles Jr. Buys 32,000 Shares of Skeena Resources Ltd (CVE:SKE) Stock

Skeena Resources Ltd (CVE:SKE) Director Walter Coles Jr. purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$32,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$290,542.66.

SKE stock traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.03. 7,064,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,533. Skeena Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

