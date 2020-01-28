Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Walmart by 94,700.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 124,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Walmart by 11.7% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its position in Walmart by 105.7% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 4,755 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $116.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,830. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.42. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

