Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,020 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 2.9% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.89. The company had a trading volume of 194,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,830. The stock has a market cap of $324.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

