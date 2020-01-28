Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000. Southern makes up 1.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SO. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.94. The company had a trading volume of 189,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,693. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average is $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

