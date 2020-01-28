Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $747,000 Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XOP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,531,811. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $33.30.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

