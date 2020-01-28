Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,428.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 89,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,802,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 343,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.22. 66,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,235. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

