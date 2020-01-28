Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Increases Stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KTF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,968. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

