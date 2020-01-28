Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

WDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $166,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,835.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 18.9% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:WDR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.02. 14,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,998. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.45. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.84 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.86%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

