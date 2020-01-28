W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Takes Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 120,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WU. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Western Union by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,005,000 after buying an additional 1,397,327 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Western Union by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,733,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,506,000 after buying an additional 248,390 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Western Union by 5.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,514,000 after buying an additional 120,200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in The Western Union by 8.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,086,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,334,000 after buying an additional 166,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in The Western Union by 4.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,999,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,322,000 after buying an additional 90,640 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $58,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,194.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $64,944.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,751. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.61. 1,990,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,157,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price objective on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price objective on The Western Union and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

