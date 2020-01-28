W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in General Mills by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 36,838 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in General Mills by 204,860.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,124,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in General Mills by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 361,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 148,843 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $53.17. 1,056,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,627. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average is $53.26. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.