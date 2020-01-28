W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,004 shares during the quarter. Watsco comprises approximately 0.6% of W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Watsco worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 57.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,710,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.20.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.87. The stock had a trading volume of 80,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,443. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.46. Watsco Inc has a 1 year low of $136.45 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.61%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

