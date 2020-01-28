W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises about 0.9% of W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,964,000 after purchasing an additional 896,211 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,616 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,018,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $515,234,000 after purchasing an additional 121,909 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 41.8% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,425,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 420,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 313.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,036,000 after purchasing an additional 960,653 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,795. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

