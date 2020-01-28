W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 77,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,236,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,808 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,368,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,946,000 after purchasing an additional 37,588 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,244,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,264,000 after purchasing an additional 173,831 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the second quarter worth $42,274,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 127.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,834,000 after buying an additional 711,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

Shares of MDU stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 22,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,413. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This is an increase from Mdu Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is 60.14%.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.