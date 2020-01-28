W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,035 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up 4.9% of W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $31,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 38,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 185.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131,430 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,020,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 512,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter.

PFF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.05. 66,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852,260. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.37.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

