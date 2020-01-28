W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Acquires 109,382 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 379.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,190 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,382 shares during the quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFSL. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in TFS Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 110,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.81. 5,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,560. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 0.18. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $20.45.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $67,620.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,454 shares of company stock worth $291,042. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.