VR Education (LON:VRE) Stock Price Down 2.1%

VR Education Holdings PLC (LON:VRE)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.85 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.09), 125,040 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of VR Education in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.08.

Vr Education Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary Immersive VR Education Ltd, operates as a virtual/augmented reality software company in education and simulated training sector worldwide. The company offers ENGAGE, a social education and presentation platform that allows educators and corporate trainers to share their own content in a virtual setting for students.

