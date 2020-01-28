Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 103.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 40,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 65.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,156,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,847,000 after buying an additional 1,244,778 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 37,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 374,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus upped their target price on Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Shares of VOD stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. 51,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.