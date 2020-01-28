Vitasoy International (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Trading 18.5% Higher

Shares of Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) traded up 18.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32, 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.

Vitasoy International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWDHF)

Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer electronic products and upstream accessories in Asia, the United States, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers TV products, digital set-top boxes and LCD modules, white appliances, refrigerators, lighting products, security systems, washing machines, air conditioners, and kitchen appliances, as well as smart system technologies and big data products.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vitasoy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitasoy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.