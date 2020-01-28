Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Visterra Inc (NASDAQ:VIST)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.49. Visterra shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Visterra during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visterra during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Visterra during the 3rd quarter worth $5,067,000.

About Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST)

Visterra Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. The Company uses its Atomic Interaction Network analysis to identify disease targets and design effective therapeutics. The Company’s technology is based on its Hierotope Platform, which identifies an area, or epitope, on the target protein, glycoprotein or glycan that is fundamental to its structure and function.

