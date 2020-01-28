Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 4,100 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.38% of Brighthouse Financial worth $16,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth about $19,980,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 518,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 115,081 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $11,490,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 46.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 220,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 69,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.89. The stock had a trading volume of 18,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,701. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $44.12.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

