Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 35,400 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,212,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.17% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $22,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HST traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 410,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,121,973. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.21. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

