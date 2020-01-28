Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 159,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,282,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 159,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $89,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $3,693,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.83. 10,037,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,856,954. The company has a market capitalization of $280.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average is $70.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

