Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 107,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 218,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,517,000 after purchasing an additional 75,216 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 293.1% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 98,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 73,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (up from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.71.

NYSE KSU traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.33. The stock had a trading volume of 38,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,070. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $101.11 and a 52-week high of $168.81. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

In other news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $458,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,273 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.