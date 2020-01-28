Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $21.81 Million Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 214.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $21,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,344,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,024,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,474,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,848. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $140.88 and a twelve month high of $224.50. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

