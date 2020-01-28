Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $19 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,800 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Exelon were worth $19,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 117.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

NYSE EXC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.79. 2,060,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,007,026. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.