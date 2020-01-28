Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $18.17 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 173,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $18,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 17,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,612,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares during the period. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.25. The company had a trading volume of 501,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.32. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $80.95 and a 1-year high of $96.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.41.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

