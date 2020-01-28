Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 126,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Biogen were worth $21,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth $34,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Svb Leerink raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.64.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $281.70. 501,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $338.87. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

