Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $19,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,692,000 after purchasing an additional 560,378 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $46,147,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 112.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,270,000 after acquiring an additional 139,922 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $21,385,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 159.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 92,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.82.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,349. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.47. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $137.69 and a 12 month high of $236.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 7,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $1,573,848.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,522.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.35, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,261.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.