Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) PT Raised to $13.65

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $11.50 to $13.65 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s previous close.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.37.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.18. 1,529,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $19.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth $1,812,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth $17,665,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth $2,136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,677,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,834 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vipshop by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,936,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,635,000 after acquiring an additional 486,129 shares during the period. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

