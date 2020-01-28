Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $86.89 Million Position in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,011,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian comprises 5.7% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 2.30% of First Hawaiian worth $86,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 2,019.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. ValuEngine raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ:FHB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,611. First Hawaiian Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.