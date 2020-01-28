Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 11,300 Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 38,606 shares in the last quarter.

TECS traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. 59,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,518. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0236 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

