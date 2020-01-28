Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Achieves $18.14 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00003743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $18.14 million and $527,606.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,048.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.57 or 0.01915824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.71 or 0.04059950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00668979 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00117715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00731268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009879 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00029419 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00611916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,189,197 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Upbit, Coinroom, YoBit, QBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Bittrex, CoinEgg and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.