Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $669.14 Million

Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report sales of $669.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $678.67 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $613.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. ValuEngine lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of VRSK traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.19. 17,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $115.24 and a twelve month high of $165.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.81.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $3,686,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,328,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $873,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,012.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,237 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,752 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.