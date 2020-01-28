Verasity Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $347,632.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00017038 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00022728 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052865 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000075 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.